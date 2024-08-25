Drilling L.P. Arkoma Purchases 1,044,200 Shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Stock

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) major shareholder Drilling L.P. Arkoma bought 1,044,200 shares of Comstock Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.93 per share, with a total value of $11,413,106.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 204,495,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,235,131,945.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Drilling L.P. Arkoma also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 22nd, Drilling L.P. Arkoma purchased 1,044,200 shares of Comstock Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.96 per share, with a total value of $11,444,432.00.

On Friday, August 16th, Drilling L.P. Arkoma acquired 573,453 shares of Comstock Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.64 per share, for a total transaction of $6,101,539.92.

On Monday, August 12th, Drilling L.P. Arkoma bought 981,898 shares of Comstock Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.13 per share, with a total value of $9,946,626.74.

On Friday, August 9th, Drilling L.P. Arkoma purchased 825,868 shares of Comstock Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.76 per share, for a total transaction of $8,060,471.68.

Comstock Resources Stock Performance

Comstock Resources stock opened at $11.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 51.98 and a beta of 0.51. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.07 and a 12-month high of $13.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Comstock Resources ( NYSE:CRK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.04). Comstock Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 1.48%. The company had revenue of $246.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.02 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CRK. StockNews.com raised Comstock Resources to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Comstock Resources by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,536 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Comstock Resources by 27.5% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,083 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in Comstock Resources by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 28,791 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 28,544 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 34,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.13% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil properties in the United States. Its assets are located in the Haynesville and Bossier shales located in North Louisiana and East Texas. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

