DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Sold by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,613 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 2.2% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 4,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 2.9% during the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 41,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,700,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 45,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,110,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised DTE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on DTE Energy from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on DTE Energy from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.82.

Insider Transactions at DTE Energy

In related news, Vice Chairman Trevor F. Lauer sold 3,500 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total value of $402,745.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,475 shares in the company, valued at $6,843,788.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other DTE Energy news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.61, for a total value of $139,698.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,041.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Trevor F. Lauer sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total value of $402,745.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,843,788.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $123.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.55. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $90.14 and a 1-year high of $126.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $25.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.66.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 12.18%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 66.78%.

DTE Energy Profile

(Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.