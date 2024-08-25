Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Trading 0.6% Higher

Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $112.97 and last traded at $112.76. 542,235 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 2,948,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.12.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DUK shares. Barclays raised their price target on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.85.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Duke Energy
Duke Energy Stock Performance
Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 10.78%. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Duke Energy Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $1.045 dividend. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 105.03%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Duke Energy
In other Duke Energy news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 540 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total value of $61,365.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,884 shares in the company, valued at $2,259,617.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 69.6% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.
Duke Energy Company Profile
Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.
