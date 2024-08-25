Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Hits New 1-Year High at $1,258.00

Shares of Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,258 ($16.35) and last traded at GBX 1,240 ($16.11), with a volume of 80339 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,223 ($15.89).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,250 ($16.24) to GBX 1,325 ($17.22) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dunelm Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,211.67 ($15.74).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,153.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,104.06. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,675.68, a PEG ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.18.

Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture and beds products, which include bedroom, living room, dining room, and other furniture, as well as bed and mattresses, and sofas and armchairs; bedding products comprising bed linen, dorma, baby and kid's bedding, and duvets, pillows, and protectors; curtains and rugs; and venetian, roller, roman, vertical, and made to measure blinds.

