Dustin Hamilton Sells 500 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Stock

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) insider Dustin Hamilton sold 500 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.52, for a total value of $48,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,651,373.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Sprouts Farmers Market Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of SFM opened at $97.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.75, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.55. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.46 and a twelve month high of $103.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.12.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 27.53%. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprouts Farmers Market

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 42.2% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 74,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,270,000 after acquiring an additional 22,246 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1,425.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 6,871 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 51,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 18,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 7.8% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 734,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,489,000 after buying an additional 53,165 shares during the period.

SFM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Monday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $68.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.38.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

