DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Shares Gap Up to $19.70

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.70, but opened at $20.23. DXC Technology shares last traded at $20.23, with a volume of 8,746 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have commented on DXC. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on DXC Technology from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $17.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.73.

In other news, EVP Mary E. Finch sold 31,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total transaction of $601,069.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 325,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,304,874.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the fourth quarter worth $242,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in DXC Technology by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 44,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in DXC Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 135.8% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 103,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 59,527 shares during the period. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its position in shares of DXC Technology by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 91,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

