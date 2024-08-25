Eads & Heald Wealth Management Has $1.54 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth about $31,000. WFA Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $162.36 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $143.13 and a 52-week high of $167.78. The company has a market capitalization of $390.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $153.55 and a 200-day moving average of $153.21.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.11. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 46.34%. The business had revenue of $22.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.21.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

