Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) Director Sells $21,350.00 in Stock

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Free Report) Director Peter Joseph Johnson sold 1,525 shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $21,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,036. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Peter Joseph Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 23rd, Peter Joseph Johnson sold 7,374 shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total transaction of $105,300.72.

On Monday, August 19th, Peter Joseph Johnson sold 180 shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $2,520.00.

On Friday, May 24th, Peter Joseph Johnson sold 2,954 shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total value of $39,022.34.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Stock Up 5.8 %

Shares of EBMT opened at $14.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.18. Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.26 and a 52 week high of $17.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.65 million, a P/E ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.54.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Increases Dividend

Eagle Bancorp Montana ( NASDAQ:EBMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.06). Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $30.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.50 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.142 dividend. This is a boost from Eagle Bancorp Montana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.89%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Bancorp Montana

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 361,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 7.6% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 19,936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 3.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 93,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 14.3% during the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 171,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 21,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 105.1% in the 1st quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 52,082 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 26,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on EBMT. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eagle Bancorp Montana in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in a research report on Friday, July 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock.

About Eagle Bancorp Montana

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

