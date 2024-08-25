Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Receives $289.78 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $289.78.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EXP. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $310.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $252.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.

In related news, insider Eric Cribbs sold 1,851 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.06, for a total transaction of $512,838.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,861,385.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 5,000 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.76, for a total transaction of $1,333,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,135,778.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Eric Cribbs sold 1,851 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.06, for a total value of $512,838.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,937 shares in the company, valued at $3,861,385.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eagle Materials by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 95 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EXP opened at $265.84 on Wednesday. Eagle Materials has a one year low of $145.03 and a one year high of $279.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $234.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.32.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.37. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 37.10%. The company had revenue of $608.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.55 earnings per share. Eagle Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eagle Materials will post 15.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.34%.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

