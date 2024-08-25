Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ EGRX opened at $4.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.51. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.21 and a one year high of $18.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.97 and its 200-day moving average is $4.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $971,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 110.1% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 191,732 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 100,470 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 378.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 88,685 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 70,158 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 88.0% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 126,282 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 59,095 shares during the period. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 442.5% in the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 61,944 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 50,525 shares during the period. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates to treat diseases of the central nervous system or metabolic critical care, and oncology in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

