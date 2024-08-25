East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Receives $89.53 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $89.53.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EWBC. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on East West Bancorp from $72.50 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. DA Davidson raised their price target on East West Bancorp from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th.

NASDAQ EWBC opened at $84.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.51. East West Bancorp has a one year low of $49.59 and a one year high of $89.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.32.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.10. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The company had revenue of $638.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. East West Bancorp’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that East West Bancorp will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 27.71%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total transaction of $590,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,403 shares in the company, valued at $4,234,045.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Gary Teo sold 3,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total value of $302,668.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,392,713.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total value of $590,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,234,045.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,346 shares of company stock valued at $1,698,240 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EWBC. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,366,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 47,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,448,000 after acquiring an additional 15,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in East West Bancorp by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 926,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,641,000 after acquiring an additional 88,224 shares during the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

