East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $2,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 3.8% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

East West Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $84.69 on Friday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.59 and a 12-month high of $89.75. The firm has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

East West Bancorp Announces Dividend

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.10. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The business had revenue of $638.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on East West Bancorp from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wedbush raised their price objective on East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on East West Bancorp from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on East West Bancorp from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.53.

Get Our Latest Report on East West Bancorp

Insider Transactions at East West Bancorp

In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total value of $590,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,403 shares in the company, valued at $4,234,045.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other East West Bancorp news, EVP Gary Teo sold 3,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total transaction of $302,668.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,392,713.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total transaction of $590,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,234,045.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,346 shares of company stock worth $1,698,240 over the last quarter. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About East West Bancorp

(Free Report)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.