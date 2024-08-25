Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 2,026,856 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 130% from the previous session’s volume of 879,889 shares.The stock last traded at $13.63 and had previously closed at $13.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on DEA

Easterly Government Properties Price Performance

Easterly Government Properties Dividend Announcement

The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.18. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.25 and a beta of 0.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.88%. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is currently 530.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Easterly Government Properties

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DEA. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Easterly Government Properties by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 130.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 716.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 6,712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

About Easterly Government Properties

(Get Free Report)

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.