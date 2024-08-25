ECARX (NASDAQ:ECX) Trading Down 3.5%

ECARX Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ECX – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.66 and last traded at $1.66. Approximately 22,972 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 123,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.72.

ECARX Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $561.00 million, a P/E ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.80.

About ECARX

ECARX Holdings Inc develops a full stack automotive computing platform to shape the interaction between people and cars by rapidly advancing the technology by smart mobility worldwide. It offers system on chips, central computing platforms, operating systems, and software. Its core products include infotainment head units, digital cockpits, vehicle chip-set solutions, core operating system, and integrated software stack.

