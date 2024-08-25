Ecora Resources (LON:ECOR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $59.88

Ecora Resources PLC (LON:ECOR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 59.88 ($0.78) and last traded at GBX 62.10 ($0.81), with a volume of 741179 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 61.70 ($0.80).

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ECOR shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.82) price objective on shares of Ecora Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 63 ($0.82) target price on shares of Ecora Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £154.26 million, a PE ratio of -1,718.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 67 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 75.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.79.

In other news, insider Andrew Webb acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 75 ($0.97) per share, with a total value of £18,750 ($24,363.31). In other news, insider Andrew Webb acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 75 ($0.97) per share, with a total value of £18,750 ($24,363.31). Also, insider Graeme Dacomb acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 75 ($0.97) per share, with a total value of £15,000 ($19,490.64). Insiders acquired a total of 183,083 shares of company stock valued at $12,906,225 in the last ninety days. 22.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ecora Resources PLC operates as a natural resource royalty and streaming company in Australia, North and South America, Europe, and internationally. It has royalties and investments in mining and exploration interests in cobalt, steelmaking coal, iron ore, copper, nickel, vanadium, uranium, coking coal, calcium carbonate, chromite, gold, and silver.

