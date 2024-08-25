EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Sees Large Volume Increase

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 512,031 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the previous session’s volume of 1,136,526 shares.The stock last traded at $15.64 and had previously closed at $14.52.

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on EHang in a research note on Monday, May 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.50 price target for the company.

The firm has a market cap of $971.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.68 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.84.

EHang (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.04 million for the quarter. EHang had a negative net margin of 176.72% and a negative return on equity of 145.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that EHang Holdings Limited will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Axim Planning & Wealth lifted its position in shares of EHang by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Axim Planning & Wealth now owns 4,693,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,742,000 after buying an additional 520,733 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion raised its holdings in shares of EHang by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,893,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,813,000 after purchasing an additional 24,113 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EHang by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,563,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,166,000 after purchasing an additional 8,228 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of EHang by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 76,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 21,772 shares during the period. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new stake in shares of EHang in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $883,000. Institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, East Asia, West Asia, Europe, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for various industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

