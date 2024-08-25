EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Shares Gap Up to $12.47

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.47, but opened at $13.08. EHang shares last traded at $13.65, with a volume of 551,478 shares changing hands.

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of EHang in a research note on Monday, May 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.50 price target for the company.

EHang Stock Up 5.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $971.64 million, a P/E ratio of -24.68 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.82.

EHang (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. EHang had a negative return on equity of 145.90% and a negative net margin of 176.72%. The firm had revenue of $14.04 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that EHang Holdings Limited will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in EHang in the 2nd quarter worth about $383,000. Axim Planning & Wealth increased its position in EHang by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Axim Planning & Wealth now owns 4,693,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,742,000 after acquiring an additional 520,733 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in EHang by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 4,353 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new position in EHang during the 2nd quarter worth $883,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of EHang by 24.9% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 40,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 8,174 shares in the last quarter. 94.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, East Asia, West Asia, Europe, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for various industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

