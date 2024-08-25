Elizabeth Quadros Betten Sells 47,531 Shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Stock

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) Director Elizabeth Quadros Betten sold 47,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total value of $1,477,738.79. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,429.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Option Care Health Stock Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ OPCH opened at $31.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.57. Option Care Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.11 and a fifty-two week high of $35.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. Option Care Health had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OPCH has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Option Care Health in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Option Care Health by 1,513.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Option Care Health by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 44,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 4,024 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 47,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after buying an additional 2,872 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Option Care Health by 24,250.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT boosted its stake in Option Care Health by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 13,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

