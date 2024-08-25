Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) Receives $13.85 Average Target Price from Analysts

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.85.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EFC shares. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Ellington Financial from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Shares of EFC stock opened at $13.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.02. The company has a quick ratio of 46.79, a current ratio of 46.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.99. Ellington Financial has a 52 week low of $10.88 and a 52 week high of $13.50.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $33.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.20 million. Ellington Financial had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 66.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ellington Financial will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.66%. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 243.75%.

In other news, CIO Michael W. Vranos sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total transaction of $71,508.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 179,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,177,418.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Ellington Financial news, CIO Michael W. Vranos sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $100,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 160,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,954,619.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CIO Michael W. Vranos sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total transaction of $71,508.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 179,655 shares in the company, valued at $2,177,418.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $272,866. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 13.8% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 110,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 13,387 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Ellington Financial by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 187,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 24,204 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 70,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 38,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Finally, Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ellington Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,968,000. Institutional investors own 55.62% of the company’s stock.

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime mortgage; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

