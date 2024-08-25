Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (ECF) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 16th

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSE:ECF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 26.9% per year over the last three years.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund stock opened at $8.66 on Friday. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $7.02 and a twelve month high of $8.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.14.

About Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations.

