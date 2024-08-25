Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME) Reaches New 52-Week High at $17.37

Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $17.37 and last traded at $17.37, with a volume of 54657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Elme Communities from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Get Elme Communities alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on ELME

Elme Communities Stock Performance

Elme Communities Announces Dividend

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.26 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. Elme Communities’s payout ratio is -118.03%.

Institutional Trading of Elme Communities

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in Elme Communities by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,605,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,446,000 after buying an additional 89,197 shares during the period. HGI Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elme Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $3,289,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Elme Communities during the 4th quarter worth $3,942,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its position in Elme Communities by 520.8% during the 4th quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 463,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,774,000 after purchasing an additional 389,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Elme Communities by 149.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. 87.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elme Communities Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Elme Communities is committed to elevating what home can be for middle-income renters by providing a higher level of quality, service, and experience. The Company is a multifamily real estate investment trust that owns and operates approximately 9,400 apartment homes in the Washington, DC metro and the Atlanta metro regions, and owns approximately 300,000 square feet of commercial space.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Elme Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elme Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.