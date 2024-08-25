Emera (TSE:EMA) PT Raised to C$54.00

Emera (TSE:EMA – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$49.00 to C$54.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 7.19% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Emera from C$60.00 to C$57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Emera from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Emera from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Emera from C$57.00 to C$54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Emera from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$51.44.

EMA opened at C$50.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.62, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Emera has a 12 month low of C$43.67 and a 12 month high of C$52.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$47.56 and its 200 day moving average price is C$47.63. The stock has a market cap of C$14.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.34.

Emera Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

