Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) Receives C$38.71 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$38.71.

EMP.A has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Desjardins lifted their price target on Empire from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Empire from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Empire from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Empire from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st.

Empire Stock Performance

Empire Increases Dividend

Shares of EMP.A opened at C$37.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$35.67 and a 200-day moving average price of C$34.05. The company has a market cap of C$5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.47. Empire has a 12-month low of C$31.45 and a 12-month high of C$40.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Empire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Empire’s dividend payout ratio is 27.40%.

Insider Activity at Empire

In other news, Director William Linton sold 7,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.39, for a total value of C$242,690.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$30,087.05. In related news, Senior Officer Pierre St-Laurent sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.32, for a total transaction of C$108,960.00. Also, Director William Linton sold 7,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.39, for a total value of C$242,690.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 875 shares in the company, valued at C$30,087.05. Insiders have sold 14,294 shares of company stock worth $504,880 over the last ninety days. 2.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Empire Company Profile

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

