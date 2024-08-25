Enbridge (TSE:ENB) PT Raised to C$57.00

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$53.00 to C$57.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 6.34% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ENB. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Enbridge from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$53.67.

Enbridge Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of ENB opened at C$53.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$116.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.91. Enbridge has a twelve month low of C$42.75 and a twelve month high of C$54.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$50.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$49.12.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.62 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.86 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 8.57%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enbridge will post 2.8031746 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Steven Walter Williams acquired 18,600 shares of Enbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$53.74 per share, with a total value of C$999,564.00. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

