Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Receives $33.13 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.13.

ENR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Energizer from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Energizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Energizer in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Energizer from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Energizer from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Energizer by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,378,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,115,000 after acquiring an additional 79,940 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,606,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,456,000 after purchasing an additional 31,900 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Energizer by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,309,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,564,000 after purchasing an additional 71,595 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Energizer by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,003,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,651,000 after purchasing an additional 15,982 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Energizer by 38.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 872,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,778,000 after buying an additional 240,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENR stock opened at $30.37 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.86. Energizer has a 52 week low of $26.92 and a 52 week high of $36.72. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52 and a beta of 1.05.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $701.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.86 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 119.16% and a net margin of 2.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Energizer will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.84%.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

