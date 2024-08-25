Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Acquires Shares of 13,367 Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 13,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Neogen by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 30,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its stake in Neogen by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 71,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Neogen by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 246,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,958,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Neogen by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 73,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 48,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Neogen alerts:

Insider Transactions at Neogen

In other Neogen news, Director James P. Tobin acquired 3,000 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.86 per share, for a total transaction of $50,580.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 23,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,389.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Neogen Stock Performance

Shares of NEOG opened at $16.78 on Friday. Neogen Co. has a 1 year low of $11.46 and a 1 year high of $23.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 1,678.00 and a beta of 1.20.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $236.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.83 million. Neogen had a positive return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Neogen Co. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Neogen to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Neogen from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Neogen

Neogen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.