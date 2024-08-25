Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,291 DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DT Midstream in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in DT Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in DT Midstream by 76.9% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

DT Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DTM opened at $76.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.13. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.54 and a 52-week high of $76.78. The company has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

DT Midstream Dividend Announcement

DT Midstream ( NYSE:DTM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. DT Midstream had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $244.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.735 dividend. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. DT Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 71.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. US Capital Advisors downgraded DT Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on DT Midstream from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on DT Midstream from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

Further Reading

