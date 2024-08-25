Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Boosts Holdings in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Free Report) by 20.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,199 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,458 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Orange were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORAN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orange during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Orange by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Orange by 118.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Orange in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orange in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. New Street Research raised shares of Orange to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Orange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Orange in a report on Friday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.08.

Orange Stock Performance

Shares of ORAN stock opened at $11.48 on Friday. Orange S.A. has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $12.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.20.

About Orange

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. The company operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; Orange business; Totem; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

