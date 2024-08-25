Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Buys 1,229 Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 80.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 71.4% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 51.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Cenovus Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Cenovus Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Cenovus Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.67.

Cenovus Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CVE opened at $19.06 on Friday. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a one year low of $14.69 and a one year high of $21.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 2.07.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.13). Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The firm had revenue of $10.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.78 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cenovus Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.132 per share. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.89%.

About Cenovus Energy

(Free Report)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.