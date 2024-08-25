Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Buys 4,007 Shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Free Report) by 14.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,270 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,007 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in NatWest Group were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NWG. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 5.4% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 71,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 3,643 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NatWest Group by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 29,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NatWest Group in the second quarter valued at about $332,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in NatWest Group by 291.3% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 184,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 137,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 14.4% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 25,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 3,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded NatWest Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NatWest Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of NYSE:NWG opened at $9.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $38.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.35. NatWest Group plc has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $9.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.62.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that NatWest Group plc will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.1543 dividend. This is a boost from NatWest Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. This represents a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

