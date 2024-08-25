Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Buys Shares of 4,485 Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,485 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OLN. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Olin by 4,395.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,790 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 10,550 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Olin by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,067 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of Olin by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 24,457 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Olin by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 35,433 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 9,703 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Olin during the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Olin alerts:

Olin Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of Olin stock opened at $44.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Olin Co. has a 12-month low of $40.26 and a 12-month high of $60.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.73 and its 200-day moving average is $51.41.

Olin Dividend Announcement

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.08). Olin had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Olin Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. Olin’s payout ratio is currently 28.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OLN has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Olin from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Olin from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Olin from $59.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Olin from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Olin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Olin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.27.

View Our Latest Report on OLN

Olin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.