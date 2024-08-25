Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. cut its holdings in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on First Citizens BancShares from $1,950.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James upgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,900.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,950.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Citizens BancShares presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,920.82.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of FCNCA stock opened at $2,015.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a one year low of $1,274.91 and a one year high of $2,174.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,852.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,703.69. The company has a market capitalization of $29.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.83.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $50.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $44.91 by $5.96. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $52.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 195.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.64%.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

