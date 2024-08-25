Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,111,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,985,000 after acquiring an additional 881,613 shares in the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $60,717,000. Retirement Capital Strategies raised its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 6,943.2% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Capital Strategies now owns 260,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,125,000 after purchasing an additional 256,414 shares in the last quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 431,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,171,000 after buying an additional 198,670 shares during the period. Finally, Skyline Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,471,000.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Price Performance

ESGV stock opened at $99.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.10.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

