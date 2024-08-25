Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. reduced its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 65.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MTD opened at $1,435.94 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $928.49 and a 1 year high of $1,546.93. The stock has a market cap of $30.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,405.01 and a 200 day moving average of $1,347.94.

Insider Activity at Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.00 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $946.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.13 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.95% and a negative return on equity of 590.80%. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.19 EPS. Research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,422.97, for a total value of $1,422,970.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,459.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,401.00, for a total transaction of $350,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,884,514. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,422.97, for a total transaction of $1,422,970.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,459.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MTD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,212.00 to $1,360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,510.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,343.75.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

