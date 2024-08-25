Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $211,000 Holdings in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,614,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,176 shares during the period. PGGM Investments boosted its position in Highwoods Properties by 77.9% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,629,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,730 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,898,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,580,000 after purchasing an additional 124,577 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $24,306,000. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 978,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,463,000 after purchasing an additional 77,594 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

HIW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Highwoods Properties from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Highwoods Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.86.

Shares of NYSE:HIW opened at $31.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.06 and a 52-week high of $32.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.50 and a 200-day moving average of $26.22.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $204.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.06 million. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 6.33%. Highwoods Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 163.93%.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

