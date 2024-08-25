Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $226,000 Stock Holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,534 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Perrigo during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 1,694.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Perrigo in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Perrigo during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Perrigo by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PRGO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Perrigo from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Perrigo news, EVP Svend Andersen bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.90 per share, with a total value of $27,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 101,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,841,698.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE:PRGO opened at $29.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of -409.29 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Perrigo Company plc has a 12-month low of $24.82 and a 12-month high of $38.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.06 and a 200-day moving average of $29.16.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 6.79% and a negative net margin of 2.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Perrigo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.276 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is -1,571.43%.

About Perrigo

(Free Report)

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.

