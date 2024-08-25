Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $228,000 Stake in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in FirstCash by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of FirstCash by 160.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in FirstCash during the second quarter worth about $216,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in FirstCash by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in FirstCash in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,348,000. Institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash stock opened at $118.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $109.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.17. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.05 and a twelve month high of $133.64.

FirstCash ( NASDAQ:FCFS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $831.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.87 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 7.17%. FirstCash’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This is a positive change from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.63%.

In related news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.18, for a total value of $214,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,722,833.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 14.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FCFS shares. Loop Capital upgraded FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on FirstCash in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.00.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

