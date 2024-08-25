Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $239,000 Holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. trimmed its stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 23.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 325.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Super Micro Computer by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Super Micro Computer Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $613.24 on Friday. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $226.59 and a twelve month high of $1,229.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $753.44 and its 200-day moving average is $840.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.37, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $6.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.63 by ($1.38). Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 142.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 28.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total value of $240,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,887 shares in the company, valued at $15,147,374. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total value of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,147,374. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total value of $419,585.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at $23,339,835.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SMCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Nomura Securities lowered shares of Super Micro Computer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Super Micro Computer from $890.00 to $650.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America downgraded Super Micro Computer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $1,090.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Nomura cut Super Micro Computer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $930.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $911.85.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SMCI

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.