Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Invests $210,000 in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PDD. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of PDD by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in PDD by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PDD by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of PDD by 6.8% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of PDD by 1.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 29.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PDD has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of PDD from $178.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of PDD from $191.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of PDD from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Benchmark upped their price objective on PDD from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised PDD from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, PDD presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.33.

PDD Stock Down 5.0 %

PDD stock opened at $139.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. PDD Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.53 and a fifty-two week high of $164.69.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $1.19. PDD had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 45.04%. The company had revenue of $12.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.62 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current year.

PDD Company Profile

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

