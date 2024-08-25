Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Invests $211,000 in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PPH. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 100.8% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 98,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,939,000 after acquiring an additional 49,423 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,306,000. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,284,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,818,000. Finally, WT Wealth Management lifted its holdings in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 39,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after buying an additional 4,155 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF alerts:

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PPH opened at $98.11 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $661.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 0.72. VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF has a 52 week low of $74.05 and a 52 week high of $98.14.

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Cuts Dividend

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.3558 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

The VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Pharmaceutical 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest global pharmaceutical firms. PPH was launched on Feb 1, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.