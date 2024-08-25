Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Invests $211,000 in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PPH. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 100.8% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 98,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,939,000 after acquiring an additional 49,423 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,306,000. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,284,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,818,000. Finally, WT Wealth Management lifted its holdings in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 39,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after buying an additional 4,155 shares in the last quarter.
VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Stock Performance
Shares of PPH opened at $98.11 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $661.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 0.72. VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF has a 52 week low of $74.05 and a 52 week high of $98.14.
VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Cuts Dividend
VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Profile
The VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Pharmaceutical 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest global pharmaceutical firms. PPH was launched on Feb 1, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.
