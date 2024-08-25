Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Invests $226,000 in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,336 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Logitech International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Logitech International by 275.9% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,598 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 11,449 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the fourth quarter valued at $2,791,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Logitech International by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 552,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,349,000 after purchasing an additional 255,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in Logitech International by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,837,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,162,000 after purchasing an additional 306,948 shares during the last quarter. 45.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Logitech International alerts:

Logitech International Stock Up 1.2 %

LOGI stock opened at $92.26 on Friday. Logitech International S.A. has a 52 week low of $65.31 and a 52 week high of $102.59. The company has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Logitech International ( NASDAQ:LOGI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Logitech International had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 15.67%. As a group, analysts expect that Logitech International S.A. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Logitech International from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Logitech International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $92.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays increased their price target on Logitech International from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Logitech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Logitech International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.14.

Read Our Latest Report on LOGI

About Logitech International

(Free Report)

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets software-enabled hardware solutions that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers products for gamers and streamers, including mice, racing wheels, headsets, keyboards, microphones, and streaming services; corded and cordless keyboards and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; pointing devices, such as wireless mice and wireless mouse products; conference room cameras, such as ConferenceCams; controllers for video conferencing room solutions; PC-based webcams, including streaming cameras and VC webcams; tablet accessories that includes keyboards for tablets; PC and VC headsets, in-ear headphones, and premium wireless earbuds; and mobile speakers and PC speakers, as well as portable wireless Bluetooth speakers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.