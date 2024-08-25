Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Invests $248,000 in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,358 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ESE. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,532 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,409 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,070,000 after purchasing an additional 26,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in ESCO Technologies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 273,716 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,033,000 after acquiring an additional 4,248 shares in the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of ESCO Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th.
ESCO Technologies Stock Up 1.6 %
ESE opened at $119.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $113.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41 and a beta of 1.10. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.59 and a fifty-two week high of $125.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.15.
ESCO Technologies Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.40%.
About ESCO Technologies
ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than ESCO Technologies
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Lumen: Among Top Performers Last Month, Still Has Warning Signs
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Baidu’s Strong Quarter Proves a Smart Pick for Michael Burry
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Intuit Beats Q4 Earnings: AI, Dividends, and a Growth Strategy
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for ESCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.