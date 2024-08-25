Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Invests $257,000 in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September (BATS:GSEP)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September (BATS:GSEP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September during the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. BCGM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September in the 4th quarter worth approximately $362,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA grew its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September by 293.1% during the 4th quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 11,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 8,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September during the first quarter valued at approximately $411,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September Price Performance

Shares of BATS GSEP opened at $34.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.26.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September Company Profile

The FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September (GSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

