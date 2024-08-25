Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Lowers Holdings in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. reduced its stake in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,333 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,643 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in CGI were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in CGI by 297.1% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CGI in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in CGI by 9,916.7% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of CGI by 19.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CGI by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIB stock opened at $109.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.95. CGI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.07 and a fifty-two week high of $118.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of CGI from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of CGI to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of CGI in a research note on Friday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. TD Securities upgraded CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, CIBC cut CGI from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.67.

About CGI

(Free Report)

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

Further Reading

