Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Lowers Stake in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. cut its stake in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Free Report) by 13.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,102 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Oxford Industries were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $730,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,178 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 3,990 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 7,797 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 7,016 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 88,334 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,833,000 after acquiring an additional 21,206 shares in the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Thomas E. Campbell sold 17,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total value of $1,752,421.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,865 shares in the company, valued at $2,484,262.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OXM opened at $87.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.33. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 35.54 and a beta of 1.54. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.33 and a twelve month high of $113.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 12th. The textile maker reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($0.04). Oxford Industries had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 23.78%. The company had revenue of $398.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.78 earnings per share. Oxford Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is 108.50%.

OXM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Oxford Industries from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.20.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand.

