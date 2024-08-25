Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Makes New $211,000 Investment in AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Apr ETF (BATS:ARLU)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Apr ETF (BATS:ARLU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 8,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.
AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Apr ETF Price Performance
Shares of BATS ARLU opened at $26.38 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.86.
About AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Apr ETF
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Apr ETF
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Lumen: Among Top Performers Last Month, Still Has Warning Signs
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Baidu’s Strong Quarter Proves a Smart Pick for Michael Burry
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Intuit Beats Q4 Earnings: AI, Dividends, and a Growth Strategy
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Apr ETF (BATS:ARLU – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Apr ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Apr ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.