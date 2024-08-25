Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Makes New $211,000 Investment in AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Apr ETF (BATS:ARLU)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Apr ETF (BATS:ARLU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 8,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Apr ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS ARLU opened at $26.38 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.86.

About AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Apr ETF

The AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Apr ETF (ARLU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and uncapped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. ARLU was launched on Mar 28, 2024 and is issued by Allianz.

