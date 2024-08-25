Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Makes New $212,000 Investment in AB Short Duration High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYFI)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AB Short Duration High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYFI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.
Separately, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in AB Short Duration High Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at $3,683,000.
AB Short Duration High Yield ETF Price Performance
Shares of SYFI stock opened at $35.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.29. AB Short Duration High Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $34.82 and a 12-month high of $35.74.
