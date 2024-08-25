Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Makes New $212,000 Investment in AB Short Duration High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYFI)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AB Short Duration High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYFI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Separately, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in AB Short Duration High Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at $3,683,000.

Get AB Short Duration High Yield ETF alerts:

AB Short Duration High Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of SYFI stock opened at $35.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.29. AB Short Duration High Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $34.82 and a 12-month high of $35.74.

AB Short Duration High Yield ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1278 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AB Short Duration High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYFI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AB Short Duration High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Short Duration High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.