Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Makes New $212,000 Investment in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 8,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CTRE. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in CareTrust REIT by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in CareTrust REIT by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 22,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in CareTrust REIT by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 41,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in CareTrust REIT by 187.7% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Get CareTrust REIT alerts:

CareTrust REIT Trading Up 1.1 %

CareTrust REIT stock opened at $29.21 on Friday. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $19.66 and a one year high of $29.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 12.80 and a quick ratio of 12.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.16 and a beta of 1.09.

CareTrust REIT Dividend Announcement

CareTrust REIT ( NASDAQ:CTRE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.29). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 30.09% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The company had revenue of $68.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is 223.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CTRE. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of CareTrust REIT from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on CareTrust REIT from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CareTrust REIT

About CareTrust REIT

(Free Report)

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.