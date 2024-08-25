Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Makes New Investment in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,147 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRL. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 4.3% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,711 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 12,763 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 0.9% in the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 17,680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 5.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 7.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sterling Infrastructure Price Performance

STRL opened at $118.10 on Friday. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.45 and a 52-week high of $137.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.11. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sterling Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:STRL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.24. Sterling Infrastructure had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The firm had revenue of $582.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Sterling Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Sterling Infrastructure Profile

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

