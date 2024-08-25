Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Purchases 350 Shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in United Bankshares by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 168,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,346,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 51,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,833,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in United Bankshares by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of United Bankshares from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on United Bankshares from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on United Bankshares from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Bankshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.25.

Shares of UBSI opened at $38.69 on Friday. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.35 and a 52-week high of $39.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.21.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.07. United Bankshares had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $255.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

United Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

